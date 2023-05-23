Sheriee Butler : 3 killed in Texas crash, including Raven Clewis, Ju’Mija Clewis, and Sheriee Butler

Tragic Wreck Claims Lives of Raven Clewis, Ju’Mija Clewis, and Sheriee Butler in Palestine, Texas

Two young women from Palestine were killed in a car accident that occurred early on Saturday morning in Flint, Texas. The crash involved six people and took place on FM 2661, just south of Tyler. The three fatalities have been identified as the driver, 19-year-old Raven Clewis of Dallas, and passengers 17-year-old Ju’Mija Clewis of Elkhart and 17-year-old Sheriee Butler of Palestine. The other three passengers, including Brianna Price, survived the crash but received non-life-threatening injuries. The group was returning from a graduation party in Flint when the accident occurred. The car left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, resulting in the fatalities. Ju’Mija had graduated high school the day before the accident, and Sheriee was in eleventh grade. Friends and family of the victims expressed their disbelief and sorrow at the loss. Palestine ISD officials have offered mental health and counseling services to students and staff, and a candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held in honor of the victims.

