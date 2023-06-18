Sheriff confirms fatality in shooting incident at Gorge Amphitheatre campground today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday in Washington, an “active shooter” situation at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre resulted in the detainment of a suspect after at least two individuals were killed, according to the sheriff. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook that officers pursued and captured the suspect, who caused multiple gunshot wounds. The alleged shooter, along with three others, were injured. The shooting occurred about 100 yards from the venue around 8:20 p.m., and the suspect continued to fire randomly before law enforcement officials arrived. The open-air venue, which can hold up to 27,500 people, was scheduled to host Beyond Wonderland, an electronic dance festival. Beyond Wonderland urged individuals to avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area, which local authorities had closed due to an incident that posed no current threat to festival goers or campgrounds. ABC News’ Victoria Arancio and Amanda Morris contributed to this report.

Gorge Amphitheatre shooting Campground shooting in Washington Fatal shooting at music festival Gun violence at outdoor concert Police investigate double homicide at Gorge Amphitheatre

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Source Link :2 dead in shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre campground, sheriff says/