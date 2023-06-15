Sheriff reports 2 fatalities and 2 injuries in shooting at Florida residence during domestic altercation. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident that occurred during a domestic disturbance at a home in Lehigh Acres, Florida. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, a man wearing a ski mask, identified as Yohani de Lazaro, arrived at the house and started a fight with a woman before opening fire. A man in the house was able to restrain De Lazaro while another woman called the authorities. The sheriff said De Lazaro’s significant other lived at the residence. Two children at the home were unharmed. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed against De Lazaro yet.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Florida home during domestic disturbance, sheriff says – WFTV/