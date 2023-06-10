Sheriff Reports Gunman on the Loose Following Fatal Shooting at Waldorf Apartment Complex: Two Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday, June 9 at approximately 5:45 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired with at least one person down in the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf. Upon arrival at the scene, investigators found Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf, who was pronounced dead. Later in the morning, Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22, who has no known address, was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from injuries related to the initial crime. Investigators have determined that the shootings were not random, but no further details have been provided by the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Bringley at (301) 609-6499. Stay updated on this developing story through Daily Voice and join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group for real-time news and contributions.

Waldorf shooting Gun violence Charles County Sheriff Manhunt for gunman Apartment complex shooting

News Source : Zak Failla

Source Link :Gunman At Large After Two Killed In Shooting At Waldorf Apartment: Sheriff | Charles Daily Voice/