Sherlynn Reid Death – Obituary : RT @vopnews: The Village of #OakPark mourns the loss of Sherlynn Reid, a diversity pioneer who served as the Village’s Director …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @vopnews: The Village of #OakPark mourns the loss of Sherlynn Reid, a diversity pioneer who served as the Village’s Director of Community Relations from 1977-99. Sherlynn passed away Wednesday at age 85. Find more info about her contributions to the community at https://www.oak-park.us/wallofame



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

CONDOLENCES.

