Sherlynn Reid Death – Obituary : The Village of #OakPark mourns the loss of Sherlynn Reid, a diversity pioneer who served as the Village’s Director of Community …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The Village of #OakPark mourns the loss of Sherlynn Reid, a diversity pioneer who served as the Village’s Director of Community Relations from 1977-99. Sherlynn passed away Wednesday at age 85. Find more info about her contributions to the community at https://www.oak-park.us/wallofame



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.