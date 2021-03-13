Sherri Dally Death : Where Is Sherri Dally’s Husband Today? 

Sherri Dally was abducted outside a Target store in Ventura County, California on May 6, 1996, and her remains were found almost a month later by the side of a road north of Ventura. The 35-year-old daycare provider had been stabbed, beaten and nearly beheaded, authorities said. The case is finding itself in the news once again thanks to an episode on NBC’s Dateline on March 12, 2021.
Source: Michael Dally Now: Where Is Sherri Dally’s Husband Today? | Heavy.com
