Sherri Marina Death -Obituary – Dead : Sherri Marina has Died .

Sherri Marina has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The… Posted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday, December 11, 2020

Alan Smason 4 hrs · The entire New Orleans theatre community mourns the loss of Carol Sutton as well as the recent passing of Sherri Marina. Out of deference to these two ladies and their families and friends, we are postponing tonight’s scheduled NOLA Theatre Talk show with Ann Mahoney Kadar. We will be welcoming Ann to our show on Monday, December 21 and hope you will be there to watch.

Tributes

Carolyn H Walker wrote

A tremendous loss. My husband and I enjoyed many of her stage performances in New Orleans for many years. Great memories. My condolences to her family.

Kat Walker wrote

So deeply heartbreaking. Sending prayers and love … She touched the lives of her whole community with her talent and her gracious humanity… She was the first actress my late husband & I saw when we moved here in 1994, in Member of the Wedding at Southern Rep, when my 26 year old daughter was in my womb.

Vatican Lokey wrote

All of us in the theatre and film communities mourn the loss of one of the First Ladies of New Orleans Theatre. Thank you Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Patrice Brown wrote

I worked with Carol in the 80’s with T.C.A. Oh My God May you rest in Peace Carol my condolences to her family and son.

Barbara Womack wrote

Condolences and prayers to her family, what a Queen of Lady, you’re be missed .

Janice Trouilliere wrote

Rest in Peace and Comfort for your Family such and Icon and truly wonderful person!!

Pete N Repeat

A Beauty in her Trade and her Way! A full bodied Character and full bodied Character Actress! RIP Lovely Sister!

Vivien Taylor wrote

I got to do my first show with her. Member of the Wedding at Anthony Bean. She was amazing!

Tina Thomas wrote wrote

Kathryn Talbot

She was such a joy to work with. So professional and elegant. Always the grand dame.