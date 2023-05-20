Sherri Ponsati – focus keyword : Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder of wife Sherri Ponsati in Gilbert, Arizona

Man sentenced to 25 years for murder of his wife Sherri Ponsati in Gilbert, Arizona

A man in Gilbert, Arizona has received a 25-year prison sentence after being found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his wife in 2017. Mark-Eric Ponsati claimed that his wife had slipped and fallen in their bathroom, but the medical examiner later revealed that her injuries were not consistent with this explanation. Sherri Ponsati had suffered multiple skull and rib fractures and later died from her injuries. The defendant was convicted following a five-year investigation and was given the maximum sentence for his crime. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has praised the work of prosecutors and victim advocates in achieving justice for the victim and her family.

