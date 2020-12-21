Shevin Chithalka Death -Obituary – Dead : Shevin Chithalka has Died .

Shevin Chithalka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Chathu Withanawasam Yesterday at 4:55 AM · Cant believe this May your soul Rest in peace Shevin Chithalka A beautiful love story I’ve seen in my life, I can’t imagine how you can handle this ,be strong baby I’ll pray for god he should be gonna heaven Sama Francis

Gayani Suranji Dilshanthi wrote

Rest in peace Shevin Chithalka🌹 A beautiful love story I’ve seen in my life, I can’t imagine how you can handle this ,be strong baby girl

Sanjaya Nuwan Hewage wrote

Shevin Chithalka r u serious … i couldnt believe this yet that u have gone. The day 1st i met u was still in ma mind.i dnt knw why they took u bcz ur such a crazy, funny n good ma brother. Do remember howmuch u loved animals specially dogs. Ur heart was melt when they suffer n now i do suffer after hearing that u have leave us. I knw that ur in heaven as angle … i do worship for u shevin n request from my lord buddha n all gods for ur next better life… Rest in peace ma brother