shielding : Baby Survives Texas Mass Shooting as Victims Shielded Her from Gunfire

Tragedy struck a rural Texas community when a mass shooting took place at a home, leaving five people dead, including a 9-year-old boy. The victims were all originally from Honduras, and their deaths have left a trail of sorrow and anguish that extends to their home country, as well as two newly orphaned children.

38-year-old Francisco Oropeza was arrested on five pending counts of murder, while his partner was arrested on allegations of hindering police.

According to police, Oropeza had been shooting rounds on his property in Cleveland, Texas, which is north of Houston. The attack occurred after neighbors asked him to shoot farther away because the gunfire was keeping a baby awake.

The adult victims of the shooting ranged in age from 18 to 31. Two were slain while shielding a baby and a toddler from gunfire. Here are some details that have emerged about the lives of the victims:

Daniel Enrique Laso was the 9-year-old boy who attended Northside Elementary in Cleveland. His classmates assembled memorial offerings that included flowers, stuffed animals, and a soccer ball. Laso loved soccer, and his third-grade classmates all signed the ball. The school’s principal said Laso had a contagious smile. His mother also died in the attack, while his father and other close relatives survived.

Sonia Argentina Guzmán was Laso’s 25-year-old mother who was at the front door as the gunman approached and was the first to die. Friends were staying with her at the home to attend a religious retreat, and occupants tried to shield themselves and children as the gunman walked up to the home and began firing. Guzmán is among four victims of the shooting whose remains will be repatriated to Honduras.

Diana Velásquez Alvarado was the 21-year-old mother of two children in the U.S. She left Honduras when she was still a teenager in search of opportunity, interrupting school studies. Velásquez Alvarado’s father, Osmán, said his daughter’s departure from Honduras seemed reasonable at the time and that she recently received residency status in the United States. Texas Governor Greg Abbott drew wide backlash for initially calling the victims “illegal immigrants” and later apologized for the partially false statement. Honduran authorities said Velásquez Alvarado will be buried in the United States at the request of her husband and sister.

Julisa Molina Rivera’s death left two children without parents, according to officials in Honduras. Witnesses to the deadly shooting said Molina Rivera and Velásquez Alvarado used their bodies to shield a baby and a 2-year-old girl from gunfire during the attack.

Little information has emerged about 18-year-old native of Honduras, José Jonathan Casarez.

The tragedy has left the victims’ families and communities in mourning, with many questioning how this could have happened. The shooting has also reignited the debate on gun control and the need for stricter laws to prevent such senseless acts of violence. The victims were all seeking a better life in the United States, but instead, they met a tragic end. As their families and friends grieve, they are left to wonder why their loved ones had to die in such a horrific way.

