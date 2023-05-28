“shin splints prevention”: How to Prevent Shin Splints in Runners

Tips for Avoiding and Treating Shin Splints for Beginning Runners

What are Shin Splints?

Shin splints are a common injury that can occur when the muscles, tendons, or bone tissue around the tibia become inflamed from overuse. This can happen when the muscles and tendons pull too hard on the bone or periosteum, causing irritation and pain. The lining of the bone is attached to nerve tissue, which is very sensitive. Shin splints can take a while to develop and can result in a dull or throbbing pain after a run.

Who is Prone to Shin Splints?

Runners, dancers, military recruits, and anyone who does a lot of high-impact cardio exercise are more prone to shin splints. Beginner runners are particularly affected because they can be overzealous in their training, meaning they run too much too soon.

Treating Shin Splints

The best way to recover from shin splints is to rest and decrease your exercise. Ice, anti-inflammatory pain medication (NSAIDs) like acetaminophen or naproxen sodium, and compression can help relieve pressure and pain. Altering your exercise routine by decreasing your mileage or days per week and cross-training with a different type of exercise can also help. For example, a runner suffering from shin splints may want to try running in a pool or on a treadmill every other day. These lower impact exercises can still ensure you’re meeting your goals and maintaining your endurance and strength without stressing your bones and muscles.

Stress Fractures

If shin splints are not properly treated, they can develop into a stress fracture. Stress fractures are tiny cracks in a bone, most commonly in the weight-bearing bones of the lower leg and foot. They’re caused by repetitive force, often from overuse, such as repeatedly jumping up and down or running long distances. Stress fractures are even more painful than shin splints and typically require a visit to the doctor. Recovery takes roughly six to eight weeks.

Avoiding Shin Splints

To avoid shin splints, novice runners should avoid overdoing their routine. Stretching the legs before and after running, ensuring proper running technique, incorporating strength training into their routine, and exercising on softer surfaces like an indoor track or treadmill can all help prevent shin splints from developing.

The Importance of Proper Running Shoes

It’s important to wear footwear that supports your feet during long-distance runs and high-volume exercises. Orthotics for arch support can also be helpful, especially if you have flat feet and are predisposed to injuries. Experts suggest changing your running shoes every six months or every 300 miles because shoes lose their support and elasticity over time.

In conclusion, shin splints are a common injury that can be easily treated and avoided. Novice runners should take care to gradually increase their mileage and incorporate proper stretching and strength training into their routine. Proper footwear and surfaces can also help prevent shin splints from occurring. If shin splints do develop, rest and cross-training can help prevent them from becoming stress fractures, which require more intensive treatment and recovery.

