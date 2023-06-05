“Shinwari curry recipe”: How to Make Mouthwatering Shinwari Curry, a Popular Afghan Street Food Dish

Street Food: Delicious Shinwari Curry Recipe

Introduction

Afghanistan is a country that is known for its rich culture, history, and cuisine. One of the most popular dishes in the country is Shinwari curry. This dish is a staple street food that is sold in many parts of the country. It is often served with naan bread and is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

Ingredients

To make Shinwari curry, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg lamb meat

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

5 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp. ginger, grated

1 tsp. cumin powder

1 tsp. coriander powder

1 tsp. turmeric powder

1 tsp. red chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup water

2 tbsp. oil

Instructions

Follow these steps to make Shinwari curry:

Cut the lamb meat into small pieces and set aside. Heat the oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until it becomes soft and golden brown. Add the crushed garlic and grated ginger. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the chopped tomato and cook until it becomes soft and mushy. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the lamb meat and mix well. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the meat is browned on all sides. Add 1 cup of water and let the curry simmer for 30-40 minutes or until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened. Remove from heat and serve hot with naan bread.

Tips

Here are some tips to make your Shinwari curry even better:

Use fresh and high-quality ingredients for the best taste.

Cook the curry on low heat for a longer time to allow the flavors to develop fully.

You can add more or less red chili powder depending on your spice preference.

Serve with a side of yogurt to balance out the spice.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a delicious and authentic street food experience, then Shinwari curry is the perfect dish to try. This flavorful and spicy curry is easy to make and is sure to impress your family and friends. So why not give it a try and taste the flavors of Afghanistan for yourself?

