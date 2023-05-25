Shipwreck off coast of Okinawa identified as USS Mannert L. Abele, sunk by kamikaze bomb in WWII, resulting in 84 American sailor deaths

USS Mannert L. Abele : Shipwreck off Okinawa identified as U.S. Navy destroyer SS Mannert L. Abele sunk by kamikaze bomb during WWII, 84 sailors killed

Authorities have confirmed that the shipwreck off the coast of Okinawa, Japan is the SS Mannert L. Abele, a U.S. Navy destroyer that was sunk by a “human-guided kamikaze bomb” during World War II. Named after a U.S. submarine commander, it was the first U.S. warship to be sunk by a Japanese suicide rocket bomb, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command. The ship was sunk on April 12, 1945, and 84 American sailors lost their lives in the incident. The identity of the wreck was confirmed with the help of Tim Taylor, an ocean explorer and the CEO of Tiburon Subsea, who also runs the “Lost 52 Project,” which is working to identify and find missing battleships from World War II.

News Source : Kerry Breen

SS Mannert L. Abele Kamikaze bomb Shipwreck discovery World War II history Japan maritime heritage