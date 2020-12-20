Shirley Abrahamson Death -Dead – Obituary : Justice Shirley Abrahamson has Died .

Justice Shirley Abrahamson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

I am so saddened by the loss of an icon. Justice Shirley Abrahamson was a trailblazer in every sense of the word.

I am eternally grateful for the path she helped pave for women like me.

Rest In Peace Justice Shirley. You will missed. https://t.co/Mj191Hj60G

— Justice Jill Karofsky (@judgekarofsky) December 20, 2020