Shirley Abrahamson Death -Dead – Obituary : Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at age 87 has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at age 87

See new Tweets Conversation Scott Bauer @sbauerAP Longest-serving, and first woman Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at age 87 (from @AP )

