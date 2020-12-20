Shirley Abrahamson Death -Dead – Obituary : Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at age 87 has Died .
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at age 87 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Longest-serving, and first woman Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at age 87 (from @AP) https://t.co/pFfEC3PrTZ
— Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) December 20, 2020
See new Tweets Conversation Scott Bauer @sbauerAP Longest-serving, and first woman Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at age 87 (from @AP )
