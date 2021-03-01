Shirley Bianchi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former SLO County Supervisor Shirley Bianchi has Died .

RT @RepCarbajal: I was very saddened to hear about the passing of former SLO County Supervisor Shirley Bianchi, whose years of dedication to public service and fearless leadership leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with her family and friends.

https://www.sanluisobispo.com/article249548528.html

