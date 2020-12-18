Shirley Grant Death -Dead – Obituary : Shirley Grant has Died .
Shirley Grant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Shirley Grant, talent agent who launched Jonas Brothers, Christina Ricci, has died https://t.co/LJOY7BAH4t via @nypost
— ☥Dr Roosevelt Terriers☥🌟🌟🌟🐾🌱 (@RTerriers2) December 18, 2020
☥Dr Roosevelt Terriers☥ @RTerriers2 Shirley Grant, talent agent who launched Jonas Brothers, Christina Ricci, has died
