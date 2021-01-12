Shirley Leece Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shirley Leece has Died .
Vale Shirley Leece
Hockey Australia is saddened to hear of the passing of Life Member Shirley Leece at the age of 89.
Read more: https://t.co/AKFiNXOZoB pic.twitter.com/Z0wRY7fMga
— Hockey Australia (@HockeyAustralia) January 12, 2021
