Shirley Leece Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shirley Leece has Died .

Shirley Leece has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Vale Shirley Leece Hockey Australia is saddened to hear of the passing of Life Member Shirley Leece at the age of 89. Read more: https://t.co/AKFiNXOZoB pic.twitter.com/Z0wRY7fMga — Hockey Australia (@HockeyAustralia) January 12, 2021

