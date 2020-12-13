Shirley Lowy Death -Dead – Obituary :Shirley Lowy has Died .

Shirley Lowy Death -Dead – Obituary :Shirley Lowy has Died .

Shirley Lowy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Football Federation Australia @FFA . @FFA is deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of Shirley Lowy OAM, wife of FFA Honorary President, Sir Frank Lowy AC, and mother of former FFA Chairman, Mr Steven Lowy AM.

