Shirley Martin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Shirley Martin has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Shirley Martin, former Patron of @WgtnFree. Shirley passed away on 24 February 2021; her involvement with Wellington Free Ambulance & shaping who we are today will forever be remembered. ❤ https://www.wfa.org.nz/about-us/news/in-memory-of-shirley-martin/



