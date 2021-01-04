Shirley Papworth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev Shirley Papworth in Romford has Died .
Rev Shirley Papworth in Romford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Just got the news of the passing on to glory of my friend, mentor and mom figure, the Rev Shirley Papworth in Romford. Rest well shirley. Holy Cross Hornchurch will miss you. @peterhill92 pic.twitter.com/CukWNdGGYu
— Oyin Oladipo (@oyinoladipo) January 4, 2021
Oyin Oladipo @oyinoladipo Just got the news of the passing on to glory of my friend, mentor and mom figure, the Rev Shirley Papworth in Romford. Rest well shirley. Holy Cross Hornchurch will miss you. @peterhill92
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.