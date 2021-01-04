Shirley Papworth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev Shirley Papworth in Romford has Died .

Rev Shirley Papworth in Romford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just got the news of the passing on to glory of my friend, mentor and mom figure, the Rev Shirley Papworth in Romford. Rest well shirley. Holy Cross Hornchurch will miss you. @peterhill92 pic.twitter.com/CukWNdGGYu — Oyin Oladipo (@oyinoladipo) January 4, 2021

