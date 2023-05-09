“shirtless in NYC”: Here’s what you should know about going shirtless in NYC and its legality.

The Controversy Surrounding Going Shirtless in Public in the US

Going shirtless in public is a topic that has sparked a great deal of controversy in the United States. While some states have laws that prohibit both men and women from going topless, others allow it. In New York City (NYC), the legality of going shirtless has been a long-debated topic, and it is important to know the laws surrounding this issue if you plan on baring your chest in public.

The Legalities of Going Shirtless in NYC

The laws surrounding going shirtless in NYC vary for men and women. Under New York State law, it is legal for men to go shirtless in public. However, women are not allowed to go topless in public, and doing so could result in arrest and charges of indecent exposure. This disparity in the law has been the subject of much debate and controversy.

In 1992, a group of women called the Topless Seven were arrested for going topless in public in New York City. They filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming that the law that prohibited women from going topless was discriminatory and violated their constitutional rights. The case went to the New York Court of Appeals, which ultimately ruled that the law did not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

Despite this ruling, there have been several cases in recent years where women have gone topless in public and challenged the law. In 2019, a federal judge ruled that a woman who was arrested for going topless in front of her children at a beach in New Hampshire could not be charged with indecent exposure, as the law that prohibited women from going topless was discriminatory. This ruling has led some to believe that the laws in New York City may also be challenged in the future.

Exceptions to the Rule

While men are allowed to go shirtless in public, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, men are not allowed to go shirtless in certain areas of the city, such as Times Square and Coney Island. These restrictions are in place to prevent public nudity and ensure that children and families are not exposed to inappropriate behavior.

Inappropriate Situations

It is also important to note that while it may be legal for men to go shirtless in public, it is still considered inappropriate in certain situations. For example, it is not appropriate to go shirtless in a restaurant or other establishment that has a dress code, as it may offend other patrons or violate the establishment’s policies.

Health and Safety Considerations

In addition to the legal aspects of going shirtless in public, there are also health and safety considerations to take into account. Going shirtless in the sun can increase your risk of sunburn and skin cancer, so it is important to wear sunscreen and protect your skin. It is also important to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the legality of going shirtless in NYC is a complex issue that is still being debated and challenged by some. While men are allowed to go shirtless in public, women are not, and there are certain areas of the city where going shirtless is prohibited. It is important to understand the laws and regulations surrounding this issue if you plan on going shirtless in public, and to consider the health and safety implications as well.