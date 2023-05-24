Shiv Nadar Shooting: Student SOS today : Shiv Nadar Shooting: Student Sent SOS to University Before Being Killed, Describing Being Choked and Assaulted

“Student Sends SOS to University Before Being Killed in Shiv Nadar Shooting, Describing Choking and Assault” today 2023.

Two months before she was shot dead, 20-year-old Sneha Chaurasia wrote to senior members of the administration at Shiv Nadar University, alleging that Anuj Kumar had assaulted her multiple times and threatened to kill her. Chaurasia sought their intervention so that she could “feel safe and happy on campus”. On May 18, Chaurasia was shot dead outside the dining hall, allegedly by Kumar, who later killed himself. Chaurasia’s father has filed a complaint with police seeking registration of an FIR against the university, claiming that the university’s failure to take timely, serious, and effective action led to his daughter’s death.

