Shiv Sena leader Shabbir Shaikh killed in Thane district

Shabbir Shaikh, victim : Shiv Sena leader Shabbir Shaikh brutally killed in Thane district

Late on Friday night, a local Shiv Sena leader, Shabbir Shaikh, was brutally murdered in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. Shaikh, who was in his 40s, had recently been named as the Ulhasnagar city president of the party and was allegedly involved in running a matka club. The attackers, who covered their faces with handkerchiefs, stabbed and slashed Shaikh 8-10 times with knives and choppers over old enmity, according to Senior Inspector Ranjeet Dere of Hill Line police station. Local residents rushed Shaikh to a hospital, but he died before he could be admitted to a second hospital in Kalyan. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and others. CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained and the suspects have been identified. Shaikh had previously been booked by Thane police for allegedly running a matka gambling business.

Read Full story : Shiv Sena local leader stabbed to death in Thane’s Ulhasnagar, hunt on for attackers /

News Source : The Indian Express

Shiv Sena leader murder Thane Ulhasnagar stabbing Hunt for attackers in Shiv Sena leader murder Local leader killed in Thane Ulhasnagar Shiv Sena leader murder investigation