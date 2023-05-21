Shivani Kumari (victim) : 7-year-old girl shot dead, 5 injured in firing incident during wedding procession in Patna

“Seven-Year-Old Shivani Kumari Shot Dead at Patna’s Futani Market: One Suspect Arrested”

A firing incident at the Futani market in Patna’s Danapur Diyana area resulted in the death of a seven-year-old girl and injuries to five others on Monday, according to police. The incident occurred during the wedding procession of a woman in the area, and the accused, who are the neighbours of the bride, fired indiscriminately at the crowd. The deceased was a guest at the event. While one of the accused has been arrested, the other, Anil Sah, is currently on the run. The police have not yet determined the reason for the attack, and investigations are ongoing.

Read Full story : 7-year-old girl shot dead, 5 wounded during indiscriminate firing in Patna /

News Source : Manoj Kumar Singh

1. Patna shooting incident

2. Child fatalities in Patna

3. Gun violence in Bihar

4. Indiscriminate firing in Patna

5. Crime rates in Patna