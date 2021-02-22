Shlomo Hillel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Shlomo Hillel, a former Haganah operative who smuggled Jews from Iraq to Israel has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Shlomo Hillel, a former Haganah operative who smuggled Jews from Iraq to Israel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Shlomo Hillel, a former Haganah operative who smuggled Jews from Iraq to Israel has passed away.
יהי זכרו ברוךhttps://t.co/RXujnrW7re
— Chief Rabbi of the Starship Enterprise (@Trek_Rav) February 22, 2021
Chief Rabbi of the Starship Enterprise @Trek_Rav Shlomo Hillel, a former Haganah operative who smuggled Jews from Iraq to Israel has passed away. יהי זכרו ברוך
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.