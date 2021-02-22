Shlomo Hillel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Shlomo Hillel, a former Haganah operative who smuggled Jews from Iraq to Israel has Died .

Shlomo Hillel, a former Haganah operative who smuggled Jews from Iraq to Israel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Chief Rabbi of the Starship Enterprise @Trek_Rav Shlomo Hillel, a former Haganah operative who smuggled Jews from Iraq to Israel has passed away. יהי זכרו ברוך

