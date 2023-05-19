Shocking Cause of Death: The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Passes Away at 59

Andy Rourke, The Smiths Bassist, Dies Aged 59

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Andy Rourke, the bassist for the iconic British band, The Smiths. Rourke passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 59.

Career and Legacy

Rourke was a founding member of The Smiths, along with Morrissey, Johnny Marr, and Mike Joyce. The band formed in Manchester in 1982 and quickly gained a following with their unique blend of indie rock and Morrissey’s poetic lyrics.

Rourke’s bass playing was an integral part of The Smiths’ sound, providing a melodic and rhythmic foundation for the band’s music. He played on all four of the band’s studio albums, including their most famous songs such as “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to work as a musician. He collaborated with a number of artists, including Morrissey on his solo albums, and released his own solo album, “Worlds End,” in 1995.

Rourke’s contribution to music has been widely recognized, and his influence can be seen in many contemporary bands. His death is a great loss to the music industry and his fans around the world.

Cause of Death

The cause of Rourke’s death is shocking and unexpected. According to a statement released by his family, Rourke died from a heart attack while undergoing surgery for a hernia.

The news of Rourke’s death has come as a shock to the music world and his fans. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late musician.

Tributes

Since news of Rourke’s death broke, musicians and fans alike have paid tribute to the late bassist. Morrissey, Rourke’s former bandmate, said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by Andy’s death. He was a true talent and a great friend. We will all miss him dearly.”

Other musicians and celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences. Johnny Marr, The Smiths’ guitarist, tweeted: “I’m heartbroken to hear of Andy’s passing. We made a lot of great music together and I will always remember him fondly.”

The music industry has also paid tribute to Rourke’s legacy. The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Andy Rourke’s passing. He was an incredible musician and his contribution to music will never be forgotten.”

Conclusion

Andy Rourke was an integral part of The Smiths and a talented musician in his own right. His unexpected death has come as a shock to the music industry and his fans around the world.

Rourke’s legacy will live on through his music and the countless artists he has influenced. He will be greatly missed, but his contribution to music will never be forgotten.

