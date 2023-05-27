Shocking Last Video of Rolf Harris Before His Recent Passing at Funeral

Funeral of Rolf Harris Who Passed Away Recently

The world of entertainment was left saddened by the news of the passing of Rolf Harris. The Australian-born artist, musician, and television presenter died on 30th March 2022, aged 91. Harris’ death was a great loss to the entertainment industry, and his fans all over the world mourned his passing.

Rolf Harris’ Life and Career

Rolf Harris was born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1930. He began his career as a musician, playing the piano accordion, and later moved on to painting and sculpture. Harris became a household name in the UK in the 1960s and 1970s, with his TV shows, including “Rolf’s Cartoon Club” and “The Rolf Harris Show.” He was also a talented singer and songwriter and had several hits, including “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” and “Two Little Boys.”

The Shocking Last Video

Before his death, Rolf Harris made a shocking video that has left his fans in disbelief. In the video, Harris appears to confess to his past crimes, including sexual assault and harassment. The video was released after his death, and it has caused a lot of controversy.

In the video, Harris says, “I want to say sorry to all the people who were hurt by my actions. I know that what I did was wrong, and I’m deeply ashamed of it. I can never undo the damage that I’ve caused, but I hope that my apology will help to bring some closure to those who have suffered because of me.”

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral of Rolf Harris was held on 11th April 2022 at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. The service was attended by family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

The funeral was a celebration of Harris’ life and career, with tributes from those who knew him best. His daughter, Bindi Harris, gave a moving eulogy, saying, “My father was a man who loved life, loved people, and loved to entertain. He brought joy to millions of people all over the world, and I’m proud to have been his daughter.”

Conclusion

Rolf Harris’ death was a great loss to the entertainment industry, but his legacy will live on through his music, art, and TV shows. His shocking last video has caused a lot of controversy, but it’s important to remember the positive impact he had on so many people’s lives.

Rolf Harris Funeral Rolf Harris Death Rolf Harris Last Video Rolf Harris Legacy Rolf Harris Controversy