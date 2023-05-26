Shocking reason revealed: Anil Kapoor’s public act of touching Jackie Shroff’s feet explained in trending news

Trending News: Why does Anil Kapoor touch Jackie Shroff’s feet in public?

The Shocking Reason Behind Anil Kapoor’s Gesture

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have been known to share a strong bond of friendship over the years. The two actors have worked together in several movies and have always been seen supporting each other through thick and thin. However, there is one gesture that has caught the attention of many, and that is Anil Kapoor’s habit of touching Jackie Shroff’s feet in public.

What is the reason behind this gesture?

Many have speculated that Anil Kapoor touches Jackie Shroff’s feet as a sign of respect towards him. However, the truth behind this gesture is much more heartwarming. Anil Kapoor has revealed that he touches Jackie Shroff’s feet because he considers him to be his elder brother and a father figure in his life.

Their Bond of Brotherhood

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have grown up together in the film industry and have seen each other through their ups and downs. They have always been there for each other, and their bond of brotherhood has only grown stronger over the years. Anil Kapoor has always looked up to Jackie Shroff as a mentor and has sought his guidance in both personal and professional matters.

Respect for Elders

Anil Kapoor’s gesture of touching Jackie Shroff’s feet is also a reflection of his respect for elders. In Indian culture, touching the feet of an elder is a sign of respect and is considered a way of seeking their blessings. Anil Kapoor has always been known for his humility and his respect for elders, and this gesture is just another example of that.

Their Friendship in the Public Eye

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff’s friendship has always been a topic of discussion in the media. They have been seen together at various events and have always been seen supporting each other’s work. Anil Kapoor’s gesture of touching Jackie Shroff’s feet has only added to the speculation about their bond of brotherhood.

Conclusion

Anil Kapoor’s gesture of touching Jackie Shroff’s feet in public may have raised eyebrows, but the truth behind it is heartwarming. It is a sign of the respect and love that he has for his elder brother and father figure in his life. Their friendship is a testament to the fact that true brotherhood knows no boundaries and can withstand the test of time.

