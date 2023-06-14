Sonali Sen – Bengaluru woman who killed mother and stuffed body in suitcase : Shocking: Woman kills mother in Bengaluru, puts body in suitcase, surrenders at police station

The family members of the physiotherapist accused of killing her 71-year-old mother with an overdose of BP tablets were unaware of the matricide, which occurred in a bedroom of their flat. The accused’s husband was at work, while her seven-year-old son and mother-in-law were in another bedroom. The accused’s statement to the police claimed she sat next to her mother’s body for almost an hour before deciding to surrender to the authorities. She placed a picture of her mother in a blue suitcase, stuffed the body inside with folded legs and hands, and exited the building without informing her family members. She booked an auto-rickshaw through an app and wheeled the suitcase to Mico Layout police station, where she requested to meet a senior officer and confessed to killing her mother. The police subsequently opened the suitcase, discovered the body, and shifted it to St John’s hospital for autopsy.

