“Shoolini University Ranking”: Shoolini Achieves Hat Trick, Maintains Top 100 University Rank in India

Shoolini University secures position among top 100 universities in India for third consecutive year

Shoolini University, located in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, has achieved a hat trick by retaining its position among the top 100 universities in India for the third year in a row, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Education Ministry. The university has also secured the first position in Himachal Pradesh and ranked 73rd among the top universities in India. This is an impressive rise of 23 ranks from its 2022 ranking of 96.

Top ranking in Pharmacy and Management

Shoolini University has also retained its top position in Himachal Pradesh for Pharmacy, ranking 41 in the country. In the Management category, the university has been placed in the 101-125 band and ranked second in Himachal. Similarly, it has been placed in the 101-150 band in Engineering, securing the second position in Himachal Pradesh.

Chancellor and Pro Chancellor express their pride

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla expressed his pride in the university’s achievement and said that the university’s ranking was pulled down only due to the marks for perception, which is not a merit-based criterion. Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand congratulated the faculty and students for their consistent efforts towards world-class education and research. Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said that being among the top 100 universities for the third consecutive year was a huge achievement for the young university, and that their aim now is to be among the top 50 universities in the country.

About Shoolini University

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences was established in 2009 and is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university is known for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. It is nestled in the lower Himalayas and has received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is ranked by the NIRF.

In conclusion, Shoolini University’s consistent performance and ranking among the top 100 universities in India for the third consecutive year is a testament to the university’s commitment to quality education and research. The university’s focus on innovation and world-class faculty has helped it achieve this remarkable feat, and it now aims to be among the top 50 universities in the country.

Shoolini University rankings Top universities in India Higher education in India Academic excellence at Shoolini University Shoolini University’s national recognition