Shoor Ishfaq Kalam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shoor Ishfaq Kalam has Died.

Shoor Ishfaq Kalam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

BEST DFW TX 13h · Condolences – Namaz-e-Janaza: In The Name of Almighty Allah, the Most Beneficent, and the Most Merciful. We are very sad to inform you of the passing away of Mr. Shoor Ishfaq Kalam (45, Allen) last night. He is the eldest son of Dr. Kalam. He passed away last night due to heart attack. He left behind his wife, Eshan Kalam and daughter. ইন্নালিল্লাহি ওয়া ইন্নালিল্লাহি রাজিউন। Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِرَاجِعونَ). His Namaz-e-Janaza will be today, Saturday, Jan 16, 2021 at Plano Masjid (6401 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX 75023) after Dhuhr Prayer (1:30 PM) Please make Wudu from home, restrooms are all closed. Everybody needs to bring a prayer mat and must wear mask. Her burial will be at 2:15 PM at the Islamic Garden of Restland Cemetery in Richardson. We are requesting everyone to join the Namaz-e-Janaza to pray for his departed soul. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace, forgive all of his sins, protect him from the trial of the grave, save from torment of the hellfire grant him the Jannat Ul-Firdous, Insha Allah, and give his family the strength to recover from this great loss. Ameen!