Shooting. : 1 fatality and 2 injuries in Southside neighborhood shooting in Louisville on Thursday morning

One Dead, One Injured in Southside Neighborhood Shooting

Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Southside neighborhood that left one dead and one injured early Thursday morning. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, LMPD’s Fourth Division responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Douglas Park. Officers found two adult males that were shot.

Fatal Wounds

One of the men had fatal wounds and died at the scene. The second man was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the victims has not been released.

Investigation Underway

LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, and currently there are no suspects. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Community Response

The Southside neighborhood has been shaken by this violent incident. Residents are concerned for their safety and the safety of their loved ones. They are calling on authorities to find the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

Local community leaders have condemned the shooting and are calling for an end to the gun violence that has plagued the area in recent years. They are urging residents to come together and work towards a safer and more peaceful community.

Conclusion

This tragic incident is a reminder that gun violence continues to be a major problem in our society. It is important for all of us to work towards solutions that will reduce the number of shootings and keep our communities safe.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

News Source : WDRB

Source Link :2 shot, 1 dead after early Thursday morning shooting in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood | News/