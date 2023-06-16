Shooting at 34th and Main in Kansas City results in fatality. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon resulted in one death and one arrest. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on 34th Street and Main Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. The victim has not been identified. Police arrested one person and believe the shooting began as a result of an argument. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TIPS Hotline.

