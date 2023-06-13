Shooting at a Washington Movie Theater Leaves One Person Dead, Reports Say today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a shooting occurred during a screening of a “Transformers” movie at a theater in Washington state, resulting in the death of one person. The incident was reported to the police at around midnight on Tuesday. As of now, no one has been arrested. KIRO-TV reported that the shooting seemed to be a targeted attack, but the public is not at risk. The victim and suspect were both present during the movie screening. Mikayla Jacobson-Brewer, a witness, stated that police abruptly entered the theater and instructed everyone to evacuate. The incident took place in Kent, which is approximately 20 miles south of Seattle. CBS News reporter Kerry Breen covers current events, breaking news, and substance use.

