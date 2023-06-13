Shooting at AMC Theater in Kent Results in Teen Fatality today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tuesday morning, a targeted attack occurred inside the AMC theater at the Kent Station shopping center resulting in the fatal shooting of a teenager. The suspect and victim were watching the new “Transformers” movie when the shooting began just after 12:30 a.m. Kent Police, Renton Police, and Federal Way Police responded to the 911 calls. Police believe that the shooting was aimed at the 19-year-old victim and there is no immediate danger to the public. No arrests have been made and no information has been released to the public. A witness claimed that the victim was a friend who was sitting next to him when the shooting took place. Police are still searching for evidence and the shopping center remains closed.

News Source : MyNorthwest.com

Source Link :Teen dead after shooting inside AMC theater in Kent/