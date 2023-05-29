Shooting at an Indoor Gathering in Prince William County Leaves Three Dead, Confirms Police Department

Three Persons Killed in Shooting at an Illegal Gathering in Virginia

According to the Prince William County Police Department, three persons were killed after a shooting erupted during an illegal gathering in Virginia. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at around 2 a.m., in Woodbridge, which is located about 20 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Details of the Shooting

The police received a call about a shooting at a residence in the 3300 block of Bristol Court. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police said that the gathering was illegal as it violated the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather in a private residence. They estimated that there were about 50 to 100 people in attendance.

Investigation

The police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting. However, they are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them. They are also reviewing surveillance footage from the area to identify any suspects.

The police have not yet released the names of the victims, pending notification of their families.

Reaction from Officials

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair, Ann Wheeler, expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and said that the community was “devastated” by the shooting. She also urged residents to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidelines and avoid large gatherings.

The shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence incidents in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 40,000 gun-related deaths in the country so far this year.

Conclusion

The shooting in Woodbridge is a tragic reminder of the dangers of gun violence and the importance of following public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

