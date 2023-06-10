Shooting at Apartment Complex in Prince George’s County Leaves One Dead and Another Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Saturday morning, there was a shooting at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of 14th Ave in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the PGPD, two men were shot, with one being pronounced dead at the scene and the other being taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Prince George’s County shooting Apartment complex shooting Gun violence in Maryland Police investigation in PG County Victims of Maryland shooting

News Source : Paola Belloso

Source Link :One dead, another injured after shooting at apartment complex in Prince George’s County/