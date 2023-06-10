Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Lieutenant Larry Crowson, a man died on Friday night in southwest Houston after an argument escalated into a shootout at an apartment complex. The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Houston police are investigating the incident and searching for two suspects who fled the scene on foot. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. Jonathan Limehouse, a staff writer for the Houston Chronicle, reported on the incident. Limehouse is a North Carolina native who previously worked as a breaking news reporter for The Charlotte Observer.

News Source : Jonathan Limehouse

Source Link :Man dead after argument at apartment complex led to shooting/