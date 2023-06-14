Shooting at army base firing range results in the death of Japanese soldiers. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officials reported that on Wednesday, an 18-year-old trainee in the Japanese army shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range, resulting in the deaths of two of them. The suspect was apprehended on the scene in Gifu prefecture and has been charged with attempted murder. During a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range, the suspect fired a rifle at other soldiers, wounding three, including a 25-year-old. Japan is known for its strict gun control laws, but incidents of violence, including shootings and random knifings, have been on the rise. There is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives, and even high-profile figures have been targeted, like Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who narrowly avoided being hit by a pipe bomb in April. In July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated with a handmade gun, and just last month, a man allegedly shot two police officers to death after killing two women with a knife in Nagano prefecture.

Army base shooting incident Japanese soldiers killed in firing range Military training accidents Firearms safety protocols in armed forces Investigation of soldier fatalities on base

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :2 Japanese soldiers are killed in shooting at army base firing range/