Shooting at Bradenton trailer park leaves two dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by detectives from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning at Pic Town Mobile Home in Bradenton, resulting in the death of two individuals. The press release from MCSO stated that the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of 51st Ave. Dr. W. Although no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, the investigation is ongoing, and a third person has been cooperating with the detectives. The sheriff’s office has reassured that this was an isolated incident with no danger to the public. Due to Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the State Constitution in 2018, the names of those involved have not been disclosed to prevent the victim or their family from being harassed or located using the information or records related to the crime. This article was originally released on June 14, 2023, at 2:17 PM.

Bradenton shooting Trailer park shooting Gun violence in Florida Crime in Bradenton Homicide investigation in Bradenton

News Source : Michael Moore Jr.

Source Link :Two dead at Bradenton trailer park in shooting/