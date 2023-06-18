Shooting at California pool party leaves 8 wounded, including suspect

Carson shooting victims : “Shooting at Southern California Home Leaves Eight Wounded, Victims Aged 16-24, in Critical Condition”

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a residence in Carson, California, according to authorities on Saturday. The incident occurred at a pool party around midnight, and victims were transported to hospitals, with two in critical condition. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that the victims ranged in age from 16 to 24, with five found at the residence suffering injuries to various parts of the body. Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle crashed into a nearby wall, and a 16-year-old boy was discovered to have a gunshot wound. More than a dozen detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Read Full story : 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home /

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

Southern California shooting Gun violence in California Mass shooting in California Tragic shooting incident in Southern California Police investigation into California shooting