A shooting incident occurred at a Chinese restaurant in Emporia on Wednesday night, resulting in one fatality and one injury, according to a statement released by authorities.

News Source : Oliver Sabo

Source Link :1 dead, 1 injured in Emporia Chinese restaurant shooting/