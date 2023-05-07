“shooting at Dallas mall” Today : Top Video: Dallas Mall Shooting Leaves Multiple Fatalities and Injuries

Top Video: Dallas Mall Shooting Leaves Multiple Fatalities and Injuries

A gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, killing an unknown number of people and causing mass panic among shoppers. Witnesses reported seeing multiple victims, including children, and a police officer and mall security guard appeared to be unconscious on the ground. Nine victims were taken to hospitals, and the suspect was “neutralized” by an officer. Medical City Healthcare is treating eight patients between the ages of 5 and 61. This tragic incident is yet another example of the ongoing gun violence that continues to impact communities across the United States.

News Source : NBC Right Now

