Shooting at Far East Side apartment complex results in fatality of a man today.

A man was killed in a shooting that occurred on the Far East Side on Saturday morning. The incident took place at the Cornerstone Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in the 5900 block of Lake Club Square, with reports coming in at approximately 11:15 a.m. Emergency services took one critically injured person to Mount Carmel East hospital, but the man was declared dead at 11:53 a.m. Columbus police have not yet released any information about the victim’s identity or potential suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

News Source : Bethany Bruner

Source Link :Man killed in Far East Side apartment complex shooting/