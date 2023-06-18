Shooting at Federal Way Safeway leaves 2 casualties today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred in the Safeway parking lot in Federal Way, resulting in two fatalities and one injured individual who was taken to the hospital on Friday night. The Federal Road Police Department received reports of the shooting at 11:25 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Safeway. Upon arrival, officers found three males in their 20s, two of whom were in a vehicle and the third nearby, all suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims in the car passed away, while the third sustained critical injuries. A preliminary investigation by Federal Way Police revealed that an argument broke out between the victims’ car and a stopped vehicle in the parking lot, resulting in several individuals firing shots from the suspect’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. A 20-year-old man turned himself in at the Interstate Road Police Department and claimed responsibility for the shooting. The situation is developing, and updates will be provided.

Gun violence Federal Way shooting Safeway shooting Homicide Crime scene investigation

News Source : USTimesPost

Source Link :2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Federal Way Safeway/