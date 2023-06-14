Shooting at Firing Range Claims Lives of Two Japanese Soldiers today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officials have confirmed that at a Japanese army base on Wednesday, a trainee in their teenage years shot three fellow soldiers, resulting in the death of two of them. The suspect, who is 18 years old, has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder in Gifu prefecture, which is located in central Japan. The incident occurred during a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range, where the suspect fired a rifle at other soldiers, including a 25-year-old who was injured. The Ground Self Defence Force, Japan’s army, has confirmed that two of the three soldiers who were shot have died. There were several other individuals believed to have been participating in the training at the time of the shooting. Japan has traditionally been known for its safety due to its strict gun control laws, but in recent years, there has been a rise in high-profile violence, including shootings and random knifings on subways, arson attacks, and concerns about homemade guns and explosives. In April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was almost hit by a pipe bomb thrown by a suspect at an election campaign venue, and in July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by an attacker using a handmade gun. Last month, a man was arrested after allegedly shooting two police officers to death following the killing of two women with a knife in Nagano.

