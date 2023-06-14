Shooting at Gifu Stand Leaves Two Dead and One Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force has reported that during a training exercise involving live ammunition, an aspiring soldier in their 18s shot three individuals. The suspected shooter, who had the intent to kill, has been identified by local police. The victims of the shooting included a man in his 50s. Two people have died as a result of the incident, and the third victim is in critical condition.

Gifu shooting Stand shooting in Gifu Fatal shooting in Gifu Gun violence in Japan Crime in Gifu

News Source : Ella

Source Link :Two dead and one injured in a shooting at a stand in Gifu/