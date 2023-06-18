Shooting at Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds leaves 2 fatalities and 3 wounded – KIRO 7 News Seattle. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday night, a shooting occurred at the campground of the Gorge Amphitheater resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to three others. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an active shooter at approximately 8:25 p.m. and advised individuals at the Gorge to find cover. An hour later, it was clarified that the shooting took place at the neighboring campgrounds and that the shooter was in custody. The sheriff’s office stated that the shooter appeared to have shot randomly into a crowd of people. The Gorge was hosting the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival with thousands of attendees, and it’s believed the shooting occurred in a campground located approximately half a mile away from the venue. The festival notified attendees to avoid the Gate H campgrounds, but confirmed that there was no current danger. The concert continued as planned for the rest of the evening.

